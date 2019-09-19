Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calix by 966.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 54.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 289.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 421,922 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Calix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 14,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $84,354.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 94,478 shares of company stock valued at $567,898. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,870. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

