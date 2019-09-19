WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Trading Down 7.3%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.48, 13,063,517 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 7,945,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WPX Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 334,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

