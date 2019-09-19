Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

VOT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $154.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

