Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,481 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $109.40. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,737. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

