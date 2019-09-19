Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.72. 126,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

