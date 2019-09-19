Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 316,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FRBK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.85.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

