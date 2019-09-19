Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.02

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.02 and traded as low as $71.20. Xaar shares last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 33,779 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.02.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

