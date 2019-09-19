XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.34

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.34 and traded as high as $115.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 23,282 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on XPS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.53. The firm has a market cap of $235.51 million and a PE ratio of 20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Margaret Snowdon bought 30,303 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27). Also, insider Ben Bramhall bought 27,198 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90).

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.