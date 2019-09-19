Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $103,080.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $110,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $87,080.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

