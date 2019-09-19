Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells $88,300.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $73,821.52.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 7,764 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $151,087.44.

On Friday, July 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36.

On Thursday, July 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $80,089.74.

On Friday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $460,478.78.

YEXT stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.30. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

