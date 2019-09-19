Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Livexlive Media posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of LIVX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 77,899 shares of company stock worth $193,472 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 643.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.