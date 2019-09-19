Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post $228.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $202.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $955.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $954.32 million to $955.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $43,003.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,458. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

CNMD traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 184,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CONMED has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $103.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

