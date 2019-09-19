Zacks: Analysts Expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 294,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,780.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Natixis bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,720,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 19,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,459. The company has a market cap of $908.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.