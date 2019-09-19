Zacks: Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $73.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ashford an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of AINC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 29,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. Ashford has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

