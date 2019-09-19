Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce sales of $307.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.19 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $291.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

CHH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,865. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

