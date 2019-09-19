Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 86.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 4,987,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,264. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. NCR has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

In related news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NCR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

