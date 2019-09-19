Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will announce $141.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Limbach reported sales of $135.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full-year sales of $559.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.75 million to $559.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $606.00 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%.

LMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 438.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 690.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 44.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 19,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Limbach has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.18.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

