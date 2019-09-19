Zacks: Brokerages Set $113.90 Price Target for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.65 (Buy) from the twenty three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and fifteen have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Electronic Arts’ rating score has declined by 4.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $113.90 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Electronic Arts an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Nomura began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,275. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $912,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,263.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $302,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,832.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

