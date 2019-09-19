Zacks: Brokerages Set $45.00 Target Price for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 52,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,622. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $909.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 769,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,006.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 384,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,173,077 shares of company stock worth $30,500,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,402,000 after buying an additional 384,615 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after buying an additional 672,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,422,000 after buying an additional 989,231 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

