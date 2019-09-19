Zacks: Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carter Bank and Trust an industry rank of 190 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $21.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

