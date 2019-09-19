Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Exponent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 496,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.43. Exponent has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 75,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $5,306,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,691,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

