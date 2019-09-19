Zap (ZAP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,768.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $448,084.00 and approximately $14,768.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zap has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

