ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $661.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.98.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

