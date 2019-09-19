Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. MSG Networks makes up about 0.7% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MSG Networks worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,384. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $168.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

