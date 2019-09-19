Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 251 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,475. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.11. 44,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $618.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

