Zebra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.46. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

