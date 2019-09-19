Zebra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 36.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,762. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,022,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $332,429.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

