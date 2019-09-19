Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,664. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

