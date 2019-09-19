Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Koppers worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 354,654 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 488,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 327,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $29.95. 4,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

