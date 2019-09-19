Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 123.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

ALSN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 33,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,642. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

