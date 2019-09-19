Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,480 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,480 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 126.1% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 230,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,429. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

