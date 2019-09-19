Zebra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Triton International by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on shares of Triton International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 24,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

