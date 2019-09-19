ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading 2.2% Higher

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 30,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 527% from the average session volume of 4,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

