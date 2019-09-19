Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,504 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.37% of Zimmer Biomet worth $89,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,665.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $139.68. 48,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.99.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.