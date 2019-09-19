Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.54. 53,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,704. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

