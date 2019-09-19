Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $590.78

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $590.78 and traded as low as $541.20. Zotefoams shares last traded at $541.20, with a volume of 2,862 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 549.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 589.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.19 million and a PE ratio of 29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zotefoams plc will post 1789.9999861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

