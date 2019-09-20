$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 24,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,599. Avantor has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,672,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

