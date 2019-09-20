$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 498,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,424. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,084. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Rambus by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $21,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

