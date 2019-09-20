$0.40 EPS Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 19,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,915. The stock has a market cap of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3,279.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.