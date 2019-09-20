1,380,286 Shares in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,765,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,718,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $11,084,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $3,650,000.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,565. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.26 million.

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

