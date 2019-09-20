16,116 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 76.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 114,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,238. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $6,628,966.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,552 shares of company stock worth $93,271,570 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

