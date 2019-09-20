1PM (LON:OPM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.73

1pm plc (LON:OPM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and traded as low as $30.50. 1PM shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 95,420 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 0.56 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from 1PM’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. 1PM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

