32,430 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in InterXion during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of INXN stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. InterXion’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.