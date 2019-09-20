699 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.