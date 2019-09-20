8,896 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after buying an additional 668,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,744,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,483,000 after buying an additional 501,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

