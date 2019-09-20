92,878 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,783,000 after buying an additional 775,458 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 768,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,642,000 after purchasing an additional 641,904 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,624,000 after purchasing an additional 233,345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383,486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 218,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 115,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,177,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,190,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,555. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

