Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 196,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in Aaron’s by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.33 per share, with a total value of $126,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $185,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.62. 285,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

