Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0260 on Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $362,330.00 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,928,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

