Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AYI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,959. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

