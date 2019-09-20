Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given a $327.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) received a $327.00 target price from research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.63 and its 200 day moving average is $281.81. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,627 shares of company stock worth $7,471,484. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

